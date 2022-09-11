Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.4 magnitude earthquake hits off S. Korea's east coast

All News 16:49 September 11, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 11 (Yonhap) -- A 2.4 magnitude quake struck off of South Korea's east coast Sunday, though there were no reports of damage, the weather agency said.

The quake struck in waters 24 kilometers northeast of Yeongdeok County in North Gyeongsang Province, at 4:28 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at a latitude of 36.46 degrees north and a longitude of 129.63 degrees east at a depth of 13 km, the KMA said, adding that the quake has not caused and would not cause damage.

2.4 magnitude earthquake hits off S. Korea's east coast - 1

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#quake
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!