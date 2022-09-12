Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 12, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 10

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 0

Suwon 28/20 Sunny 20

Cheongju 26/21 Rain 30

Daejeon 25/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 28/18 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/19 Rain 30

Jeonju 25/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 25/21 Rain 60

Jeju 26/24 Rain 70

Daegu 25/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/22 Sunny 60

