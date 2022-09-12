Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 12, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 10
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 0
Suwon 28/20 Sunny 20
Cheongju 26/21 Rain 30
Daejeon 25/20 Rain 60
Chuncheon 28/18 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/19 Rain 30
Jeonju 25/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 25/21 Rain 60
Jeju 26/24 Rain 70
Daegu 25/20 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/22 Sunny 60
