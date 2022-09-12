Yoon's approval rating edges up to 32.6 percent: survey
SEOUL, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol saw his approval rating edging up to 32.6 percent last week thanks in part to positive public assessment of the government's response to Typhoon Hinnamnor, a survey showed Monday.
The Realmeter poll of 2,006 people conducted from Monday to Thursday showed Yoon's approval rising 0.3 percentage point from the previous week, while his disapproval rating also fell 0.3 percentage point to 64.6 percent.
"Despite downside elements, such as the confrontation with the Democratic Party and the strife in the People Power Party, the approval rating showed an upward tendency thanks to favorable views of the all-out efforts to respond to Typhoon Hinnamnor," the pollster said.
The ruling PPP's rating fell 2.1 percentage points to 35.2 percent while that of the main opposition DP rose 2 percentage points to 48.4 percent, according to the survey.
