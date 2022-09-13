Korean-language dailies

-- Queen Elizabeth II makes 'final journey' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Queen Elizabeth II makes final journey as world mourns (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'The queen, solid as rock with dedicated determination throughout 70 years' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon to urge N.K. denuclearization in first U.N. General Assembly address (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea legalizes 'preemptive nuclear strike' (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea legalizes 'preemptive nuclear strike' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- N. Korea leaves nuclear strike option open in all situations (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Young people shackled by debt (Hankyoreh)

-- Increasing use of 'medical reimbursement insurance' in beauty-related treatments poses problems (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Audit of mega school project kicks off (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nearly zero quality defects at Siemens' smart factory (Korea Economic Daily)

