(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 13)

Busan expects the 2030 event will have the effect of generating some 43 trillion won ($31 billion) economic value and even 61 trillion won including value added. By hosting the global gala, Korea will be able to flex its soft power caliber to the world, thus prompting the further spread of hallyu, or the Korean wave. It will be a precious opportunity for Busan to make a leap toward to become a global mega city. In a nutshell, the event will provide the nation with unmistakable chances to upgrade the national prestige paired with commercial profits, despite the possible 6.5 trillion won cost of hosting the event.