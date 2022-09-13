(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 13)

During the Chuseok holiday, South Koreans were embarrassed at an abrupt announcement by North Korea. After adhering to nuclear development over the past 40 years by cheating the international community, North Korea defined itself as a nuclear power, vowed to not abandon nuclear weapons, and set a decree allowing the country to launch a nuclear attack on enemies. On Friday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North's mouthpiece, said the decree had been adopted by the Supreme People's Assembly the previous day. The KCNA also introduced a speech by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in which he stressed that North Korea will not denuclearize nor compromise in any negotiation with the United States, as America aims to topple his regime.