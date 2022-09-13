Number of 'marginal firms' jumps nearly 24 pct in 2 years
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean firms unable to service their debts with earnings soared nearly 24 percent in 2021 from two years earlier amid the prolonged coronavirus outbreak, a report showed Tuesday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy had 2,823 "marginal companies" last year, up 23.7 percent from 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, according to the report by the Korea Economic Research Institute (KERI).
Marginal companies refer to corporations whose interest coverage ratio hovers below 1.
The interest coverage ratio is calculated by dividing a company's operating profit by its interest expenses. A ratio of less than 1 means the company's operating profit does not cover its interest expenses.
The report is based on an analysis of 22,388 non-financial companies that are subject to the country's external audit law.
The report also showed those marginal companies having a combined workforce of 314,000 in 2021, up 26.7 percent from two years earlier.
A total of 449 large and midsized firms were marginal last year, up 15.4 percent from 2019, with the number of small marginal firms spiking 25.4 percent to 1,891 over the cited period.
By industry, manufacturing corporations made up the largest portion at 1,141, or 40.4 percent of the total.
KERI said the government needs to take measures to speed up the restructuring of marginal firms, and that financially weak businesses should make active efforts to seek sustainable growth.
KERI is the research arm of the Federation of Korean Industries, or the lobby for family-controlled conglomerates called chaebol here.
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
No problem with S. Korea's foreign currency liquidity: top financial regulator
-
Experts warn of possible 'twindemic' in S. Korea starting this fall
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week
-
DP leader voices strong regret over N. Korea's nuclear power proclamation
-
Samsung heir visits key production sites in Mexico over Chuseok