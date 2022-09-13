SK hynix to run overseas working program for employees
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. said Tuesday it will start an overseas working and training program to help its employees have a broader perspective of the global semiconductor industry.
The Global eXperience Program (GXP) will run for five weeks from the end of October at SK hynix's overseas branches as well as at the offices of other chip companies, including Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, the world's second-largest memory chip maker said.
Employees can pick their destination from the list of available places where they can do their usual tasks and new ones given at the overseas office.
Other available chipmakers also include American wafer equipment maker Lam Research and Japanese electronics and semiconductor firm Tokyo Electron.
The new program is part of the chipmaker's effort to create a more flexible working environment.
In March, Park Jung-ho, vice chairman and co-CEO of SK hynix, said the company would innovate the way people work and reduce constraints on the workplace, partly by launching a "Global Work from Anywhere" program.
It is designed to help workers minimize disruption to their careers, such as from the relocation of their families, while "enabling the company to avoid loss of talent and improve a collaborative environment among global sites," it said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
