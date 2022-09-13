Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys

All News 11:18 September 13, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was awarded best director for a drama series at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hwang, who produced, wrote and directed the global sensation survival drama, took home the prize of Outstanding Directing and Writing For a Drama Series for the Netflix series' first episode, "Red Light, Green Light," at the ceremony for the 74th edition at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday (U.S. time).

He was competing with Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria of "Succession," Ben Stiller of "Severance," Jason Bateman of "Ozark," and Karyn Kusama of "Yellowjackets."

This photo provided by Netflix shows director Hwang Dong-hyuk of "Squid Game." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

