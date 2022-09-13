Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:17 September 13, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 27/22 Cloudy 30

Suwon 28/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 27/20 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 26/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 27/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 28/22 Rain 70

Jeju 26/24 Rain 70

Daegu 26/20 Sunny 70

Busan 25/22 Cloudy 30

(END)

