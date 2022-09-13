Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:17 September 13, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Cloudy 30
Incheon 27/22 Cloudy 30
Suwon 28/21 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 28/21 Sunny 60
Daejeon 27/20 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 27/20 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 26/20 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 27/21 Sunny 60
Gwangju 28/22 Rain 70
Jeju 26/24 Rain 70
Daegu 26/20 Sunny 70
Busan 25/22 Cloudy 30
(END)
