Juvenile offenders decrease, but recidivism rate remains unchanged
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of "criminal youths" has been on a steady decline over the past five years, but their reoffending rate has remained almost unchanged, police data showed Tuesday.
Criminal youths refer to juvenile offenders between the ages of 14-19 who can be subject to criminal punishment.
The number of criminal youths has steadily decreased from 72,752 in 2017 to 66,259 in 2018, 66,204 in 2019, 64,584 in 2020 and 54,074 in 2021, according to the National Police Agency data obtained and released by Rep. Kim Hoi-jae of the Democratic Party.
But one in three juvenile offenders became reoffenders, and their recidivism rate has remained above 30 percent in the past five years, the data said.
In 2017, there were 23,989 repeat offenders, or 32.9 percent, among all criminal youths. The reoffending rate of criminal youths stood at 33.6 percent in 2018, 32.3 percent in 2019, 32.9 percent in 2020 and 30.2 percent in 2021.
There were also many habitual juvenile offenders.
About half of criminal youths who reoffended between 2017 and 2021 committed more than three crimes. The ratio of juvenile offenders who have committed six or more crimes also ranged from 24.1 percent to 29.5 percent in the five-year period.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
No problem with S. Korea's foreign currency liquidity: top financial regulator
-
Experts warn of possible 'twindemic' in S. Korea starting this fall
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week
-
Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys
-
U.N. ambassador stresses need for S. Korea to co-sponsor resolution on N.K. human rights