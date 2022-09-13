La Liga midfielder Lee Kang-in back on nat'l team for World Cup tuneups

The Korea Football Association (KFA) is hoping to schedule another friendly in early November on home soil before the national team departs for the Middle Eastern country. Per FIFA international match regulations, players competing at this year's World Cup may only be released by their clubs on Nov. 14. South Korea will likely play their one final tuneup match before that date. This means only players from the Korean or Japanese leagues, whose seasons will be over by the end of October or early November, will be available for South Korea, with Europe-based stars likely joining the national team in Qatar.