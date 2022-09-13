PPP names emergency committee members
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) announced members of its new emergency committee Tuesday, completing transition to a new leadership amid an ongoing dispute with former party leader Lee Jun-seok.
Emergency Committee Chairman Chung Jin-suk announced the nine emergency committee members, including Reps. Kim Sang-hoon and Jeong Jeom-sig as well as Joo Ki-hwan, a former investigator at the Supreme Prosecutors Office known as a close aide to President Yoon Suk-yeol.
The new members, whose appointments will be endorsed at a national committee meeting later in the day, came one day before a Seoul court holds a hearing on an injunction suit that former PPP leader Lee filed against Chung's leadership.
The PPP formed the new emergency committee after the same court ruled in favor of Lee last month in an earlier injunction suit filed against the previous emergency committee.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
