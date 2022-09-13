Today in Korean history
Sept. 14
1956 -- The Cabinet designates Oct. 1 as Armed Forces Day, commemorating the date in 1950 when U.N.-coalition troops crossed the 38th parallel, which roughly bisects the peninsula, pushing North Korean communists northward in the Korean War.
1984 -- South Korea's Red Cross agrees to provide aid to North Korea's flood victims.
1993 -- French President Francois Mitterrand visits South Korea to discuss enhancing bilateral relations.
2004 -- London's FTSE Group puts South Korea on its watch list for promotion to developed market classification.
2012 -- The Prime Minister's Office moves into the newly built city of Sejong, becoming the first government agency to be relocated to the administrative hub in central South Korea.
2018 -- South and North Korea open their joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong, securing a platform for round-the-clock communication. North Korea blew up the office in June 2020 in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South.
