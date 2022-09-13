Police transfer opposition leader Lee's alleged third-party bribery case to prosecution

Lee is suspected of changing the city's usage purpose for a 9,900-square-meter section of land owned by Doosan in the Bundang district from a hospital to commerce in return for the company's donation provided in the name of advertising expenses. Thanks to the zoning change, Doosan is said to have made huge profits, as the value of its Bundang property reportedly skyrocketed from 7 billion won to about 1 trillion won.