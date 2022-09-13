Military reports 469 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:07 September 13, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 469 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 271,338, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 312 from the Army, 79 from the Air Force, 28 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 25 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 24 cases from the Navy and one from the ministry.
Currently, 2,848 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
