Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 469 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:07 September 13, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 469 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 271,338, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 312 from the Army, 79 from the Air Force, 28 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 25 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 24 cases from the Navy and one from the ministry.

Currently, 2,848 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!