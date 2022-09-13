E-commerce giant Coupang denies rumors over sale of online food delivery platform
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. on Tuesday denied rumors that it is selling its online food delivery platform Coupang Eats.
"The rumors about the sale of Coupang Eats are completely groundless," the New York-listed e-commerce behemoth said in a statement, adding it has not had any related discussions or plans in motion.
The statement came after a local media outlet reported Coupang has been seeking to sell the delivery platform over the past several months.
The report also said the company was planning to send out a request for proposal (RFP) to a slew of potential buyers.
The company said Coupang Eats has continuously made investments to provide the best experience for customers, adding that it will take stern measures, including legal actions, against circulation of false information related to the company.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
No problem with S. Korea's foreign currency liquidity: top financial regulator
-
Experts warn of possible 'twindemic' in S. Korea starting this fall
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA