Dollar ends at 1,373.6 won DN from 1,380.8 won
All News 15:31 September 13, 2022
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
Most Saved
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
No problem with S. Korea's foreign currency liquidity: top financial regulator
-
Experts warn of possible 'twindemic' in S. Korea starting this fall
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA