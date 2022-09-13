KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG Corp. 81,600 UP 3,600
LOTTE Fine Chem 69,200 UP 400
Boryung 10,300 DN 150
KAL 26,400 UP 1,100
SSANGYONGCNE 6,800 DN 40
POSCO CHEMICAL 179,500 UP 10,500
TaekwangInd 811,000 UP 11,000
Daewoong 24,400 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,600 UP 3,700
LX INT 45,950 UP 1,350
SK hynix 94,800 UP 4,400
Youngpoong 675,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,400 UP 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,900 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 197,500 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,250 UP 150
Kogas 38,450 DN 900
Hanwha 29,500 DN 250
DB HiTek 44,100 UP 2,450
CJ 76,300 UP 1,900
HITEJINRO 29,300 UP 950
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,250 UP 450
DL 68,500 UP 2,900
DOOSAN 73,500 UP 1,400
Yuhan 56,100 UP 500
SLCORP 39,350 DN 650
KIA CORP. 81,300 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 116,500 UP 3,000
Meritz Insurance 36,050 UP 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,200 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 36,000 UP 950
TaihanElecWire 1,705 UP 35
Hyundai M&F INS 31,250 UP 650
SKTelecom 51,800 DN 100
HyundaiElev 27,700 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDS 126,500 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,100 DN 2,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,065 DN 85
Hanon Systems 10,950 DN 100
SK 230,000 UP 10,500
(MORE)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
No problem with S. Korea's foreign currency liquidity: top financial regulator
-
Experts warn of possible 'twindemic' in S. Korea starting this fall
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA