KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ShinpoongPharm 25,050 UP 550
Handsome 27,600 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,500 UP 1,900
Asiana Airlines 14,600 UP 450
COWAY 58,800 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,000 UP 300
IBK 9,710 UP 260
DWEC 5,010 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,550 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 395,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 38,100 DN 50
LG H&H 690,000 UP 35,000
LGCHEM 665,000 UP 21,000
KEPCO E&C 66,900 UP 1,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,950 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,450 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 97,900 UP 4,100
Celltrion 186,500 UP 2,500
TKG Huchems 22,700 DN 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,800 UP 500
KIH 56,500 UP 2,100
GS 46,050 UP 650
LIG Nex1 95,800 DN 7,700
Fila Holdings 31,800 UP 1,350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 39,250 UP 2,250
HANWHA LIFE 2,465 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 121,500 UP 4,000
FOOSUNG 16,150 DN 150
SK Innovation 192,500 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 28,450 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 49,950 UP 1,750
Hansae 15,650 UP 400
Youngone Corp 46,800 UP 700
CSWIND 62,700 DN 2,100
GKL 16,200 UP 50
KOLON IND 54,000 UP 1,800
HanmiPharm 305,000 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 32,500 UP 700
