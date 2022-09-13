ShinpoongPharm 25,050 UP 550

Handsome 27,600 UP 600

ILJIN MATERIALS 68,500 UP 1,900

Asiana Airlines 14,600 UP 450

COWAY 58,800 UP 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 98,000 UP 300

IBK 9,710 UP 260

DWEC 5,010 UP 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,550 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 395,500 UP 5,500

KEPCO KPS 38,100 DN 50

LG H&H 690,000 UP 35,000

LGCHEM 665,000 UP 21,000

KEPCO E&C 66,900 UP 1,400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,950 UP 200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,450 DN 850

LGELECTRONICS 97,900 UP 4,100

Celltrion 186,500 UP 2,500

TKG Huchems 22,700 DN 700

DAEWOONG PHARM 170,000 UP 5,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,800 UP 500

KIH 56,500 UP 2,100

GS 46,050 UP 650

LIG Nex1 95,800 DN 7,700

Fila Holdings 31,800 UP 1,350

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 UP 4,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 39,250 UP 2,250

HANWHA LIFE 2,465 UP 45

AMOREPACIFIC 121,500 UP 4,000

FOOSUNG 16,150 DN 150

SK Innovation 192,500 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 28,450 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 49,950 UP 1,750

Hansae 15,650 UP 400

Youngone Corp 46,800 UP 700

CSWIND 62,700 DN 2,100

GKL 16,200 UP 50

KOLON IND 54,000 UP 1,800

HanmiPharm 305,000 UP 3,000

SD Biosensor 32,500 UP 700

