Meritz Financial 25,950 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,730 UP 220

emart 97,700 UP 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY410 50 0

KOLMAR KOREA 39,200 UP 1,650

KakaoBank 26,800 UP 1,800

SKBP 70,500 UP 2,300

KCC 291,500 UP 7,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES127500 UP500

LS 64,700 DN 300

Doosanfc 35,100 UP 800

Doosan Enerbility 17,900 UP 100

HYBE 162,000 UP 4,000

SK ie technology 81,300 UP 4,700

LG Energy Solution 497,000 UP 10,500

DL E&C 42,950 UP 800

kakaopay 63,500 UP 2,000

K Car 18,900 UP 650

F&F 151,000 UP 4,500

Hanssem 51,800 UP 1,300

SKSQUARE 43,400 UP 1,300

LOTTE 40,600 DN 300

GCH Corp 18,550 UP 500

LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 3,500

HyundaiMtr 200,500 UP 500

AmoreG 34,150 UP 700

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,510 UP 150

POSCO Holdings 248,000 UP 6,500

Hyosung 75,400 UP 1,500

Shinsegae 242,500 UP 12,000

Nongshim 291,000 UP 2,000

SGBC 53,000 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,710 DN 150

SKC 115,500 UP 4,500

GC Corp 153,000 UP 4,000

GS Retail 26,350 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 602,000 UP 31,000

GS E&C 29,100 UP 900

Ottogi 468,000 UP 8,000

SamsungElec 58,100 UP 2,500

(MORE)