KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Meritz Financial 25,950 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,730 UP 220
emart 97,700 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY410 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 39,200 UP 1,650
KakaoBank 26,800 UP 1,800
SKBP 70,500 UP 2,300
KCC 291,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES127500 UP500
LS 64,700 DN 300
Doosanfc 35,100 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 17,900 UP 100
HYBE 162,000 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 81,300 UP 4,700
LG Energy Solution 497,000 UP 10,500
DL E&C 42,950 UP 800
kakaopay 63,500 UP 2,000
K Car 18,900 UP 650
F&F 151,000 UP 4,500
Hanssem 51,800 UP 1,300
SKSQUARE 43,400 UP 1,300
LOTTE 40,600 DN 300
GCH Corp 18,550 UP 500
LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 3,500
HyundaiMtr 200,500 UP 500
AmoreG 34,150 UP 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,510 UP 150
POSCO Holdings 248,000 UP 6,500
Hyosung 75,400 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 242,500 UP 12,000
Nongshim 291,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 53,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,710 DN 150
SKC 115,500 UP 4,500
GC Corp 153,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 26,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 602,000 UP 31,000
GS E&C 29,100 UP 900
Ottogi 468,000 UP 8,000
SamsungElec 58,100 UP 2,500
