KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KPIC 120,000 UP 4,000
DongwonInd 228,500 0
NHIS 9,840 UP 230
DB INSURANCE 60,900 UP 1,700
MERITZ SECU 4,715 UP 185
IS DONGSEO 35,350 UP 650
S-Oil 96,300 DN 800
HtlShilla 73,000 UP 2,000
Hanmi Science 44,450 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 144,000 UP 6,500
LG Innotek 364,000 UP 26,500
KSOE 88,300 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,400 DN 1,500
MS IND 24,100 UP 550
OCI 106,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 54,000 DN 2,300
KorZinc 620,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 20
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,500 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 100,500 DN 2,500
HMM 21,050 UP 1,050
ZINUS 40,600 UP 450
Hanchem 217,500 UP 7,000
DWS 52,900 UP 1,900
KEPCO 19,950 UP 300
SamsungSecu 34,050 UP 1,300
KG DONGBU STL 10,600 UP 600
HYUNDAI WIA 78,000 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 129,500 UP 2,500
Mobis 217,000 DN 2,500
S-1 57,700 UP 1,100
DONGSUH 22,850 UP 950
SamsungEng 22,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,180 UP 350
SAMSUNG CARD 31,450 UP 550
CheilWorldwide 22,750 UP 500
KT 37,050 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL28050 UP750
LOTTE TOUR 11,600 UP 200
(MORE)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
No problem with S. Korea's foreign currency liquidity: top financial regulator
-
Experts warn of possible 'twindemic' in S. Korea starting this fall
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA