KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,300 UP 3,700
COSMAX 61,800 UP 2,200
LG Uplus 11,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,900 UP 1,400
KIWOOM 85,900 UP 5,000
KT&G 83,200 0
LG Display 15,800 UP 600
Kangwonland 26,000 UP 450
NAVER 238,500 UP 7,000
Kakao 70,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 382,500 UP 11,000
DSME 18,800 UP 350
HDSINFRA 5,480 UP 220
HYOSUNG TNC 312,500 UP 8,000
MANDO 53,300 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 841,000 UP 31,000
PIAM 36,600 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 33,800 UP 1,100
SKCHEM 105,000 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,100 UP 200
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 430,000 UP 10,500
Netmarble 62,500 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 246,500 UP 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,900 UP 900
HANILCMT 14,700 UP 150
SKBS 111,000 UP 3,500
ORION 98,800 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 38,400 DN 750
BGF Retail 155,500 DN 3,000
CHONGKUNDANG 84,600 UP 1,600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,800 DN 150
DoubleUGames 44,900 UP 1,350
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 450
HANJINKAL 41,500 UP 600
HDC-OP 12,350 UP 200
Daesang 22,150 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,350 UP 45
ORION Holdings 14,550 UP 350
HANWHA AEROSPACE 77,600 DN 4,000
DongkukStlMill 14,750 UP 1,900
(END)
