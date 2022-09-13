S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level talks on EV tax credits
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States will hold working-level talks this week on ways to minimize impacts the U.S.' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would have on South Korean electric vehicles over its discriminatory tax incentives rules, the trade chief said Tuesday.
The IRA, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. will lose ground in the U.S. market as they make EVs at domestic plants for export.
South Korea has made an all-out effort to seek measures to ease the concerns, and the two nations agreed last week to launch high-level talks during the meeting between Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.
"The two nations will launch a director-level meeting later this week on the issue," Ahn told reporters in Seoul as he returned home from a weeklong trip to the U.S.
"It is practically not easy to amend the law before the U.S.' mid-term election in November. But we remain open to every possibility and seek various measures to find solutions with the U.S. Congress and its government," he added.
Ahn added that he is expected to meet with Tai again next week on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G-20) meeting of trade ministers, while vowing to devise ways to work closely with nations in the same position regarding the matter, including the European Union.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) 2 rescued, 7 dead from submerged parking garage in Pohang
-
Experts warn of possible 'twindemic' in S. Korea starting this fall
-
(LEAD) Yoon to visit Britain, U.S., Canada next week
-
(2nd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
Hwang Dong-hyuk wins best drama series director for 'Squid Game' at Emmys
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA