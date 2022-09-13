S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 13, 2022
All News 16:47 September 13, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.155 3.144 +1.1
2-year TB 3.540 3.531 +0.9
3-year TB 3.536 3.543 -0.7
10-year TB 3.620 3.622 -0.2
2-year MSB 3.503 3.545 -4.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.525 4.541 -1.6
91-day CD 2.930 2.930 0.0
