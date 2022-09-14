(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 14)

Following the success of K-pop and K-movies, Korean drama has set a new record in the history of Emmy Award. Actor Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk of the Netflix's dystopian hit series "Squid Game" won the prizes for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Directing, respectively, in a Drama Series at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday. It is the first time that a non-English drama series received the prestigious award for artistic and technical merit in the television industry. After the award ceremony, the New York Post praised "Squid Game" for becoming a "huge winner" in the 74th year of the award.