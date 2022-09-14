Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 14, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Rain 10
Incheon 28/21 Rain 10
Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 30/20 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 26/19 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 25/20 Sunny 70
Jeonju 30/20 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 31/22 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/24 Rain 60
Daegu 28/20 Sunny 20
Busan 28/22 Sunny 20
(END)
