(LEAD) Assembly speaker discusses economic cooperation with Spanish, Portuguese leaders
(ATTN: RECASTS slug, headline, lead; UPDATES with Portugal visit)
MADRID/LISBON/SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with the Spanish Senate leader and the Portuguese president to discuss ways to widen economic cooperation with Korea during his two-nation trip to the respective countries, his office said Wednesday.
During their 30-minute meeting in Madrid on Tuesday (local time), Kim and Ander Gil Garcia, president of the Senate of Spain, discussed how they could enhance cooperation in areas like renewable energy, electric vehicles, construction and infrastructure.
Kim asked for Spain's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, while Gil anticipated that an envisioned plan to open direct flights connecting Seoul and Madrid and launch a Spanish cultural center in South Korea will boost exchanges between the two countries.
Kim's visit to Spain, which included a meeting with the leader of Spain's Congress of Deputies, came as part of efforts to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries after Seoul and Madrid agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a "strategic partnership" last year.
In Lisbon, Kim met with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and asked for support for South Korea's Expo bid.
De Sousa responded positively and requested support for more economic cooperation between South Korea and Portugal in areas like renewable energy, electric vehicle batteries and air transportation.
Kim was also set to meet with Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Assembly Speaker Augusto Santos Silva.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
-
(3rd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000; KDCA warns 'twindemic' risks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns N. Korea's nuclear use would lead to regime's 'self-destruction'