S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday

All News 09:42 September 14, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases jumped to over 90,000 on Wednesday after the Chuseok fall harvest holiday that ended early this week amid worries over a spike in the virus infections.

The country reported 93,981 new COVID-19 infections, including 314 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,193,038, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Wednesday's tally jumped by nearly 37,000 from 57,309 a day earlier following the four-day holiday that ended Monday. Daily infections have slowed after peaking at 180,746 on Aug. 17 in the latest virus resurgence.

The country added 60 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 27,593. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 507, down 40 from the previous day.

This photo taken Sept. 13, 2022, shows people waiting to take a COVID-19 test at a clinic in Songpa, eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

