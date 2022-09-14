S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases jumped to over 90,000 on Wednesday after the Chuseok fall harvest holiday that ended early this week amid worries over a spike in the virus infections.
The country reported 93,981 new COVID-19 infections, including 314 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,193,038, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Wednesday's tally jumped by nearly 37,000 from 57,309 a day earlier following the four-day holiday that ended Monday. Daily infections have slowed after peaking at 180,746 on Aug. 17 in the latest virus resurgence.
The country added 60 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 27,593. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 507, down 40 from the previous day.
