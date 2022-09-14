Apple to open 4th retail store in S. Korea this month
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. tech giant Apple Inc. said Wednesday it plans to open its fourth retail store in South Korea later this month, expanding its presence in the country to compete with local rival Samsung Electronics Co.
Named "Apple Jamsil," the store will open at Lotte World Mall in Seoul's southeastern neighborhood of Jamsil on Sept. 24, the company said. Apple's Korean website opened a special menu announcing the store's opening.
Apple opened its first South Korean store in Seoul's posh southern district of Gangnam in January 2018, followed by two more Seoul stores in Yeouido and Myeongdong in February of 2021 and this past April, respectively.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(2nd LD) DP to propose bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
-
(2nd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
(3rd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
Police transfer opposition leader Lee's alleged third-party bribery case to prosecution