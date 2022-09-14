Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Yonhap Interview) Iraq football legend hails Son Heung-min as 'one of the best,' predicts strong World Cup showing

All News 10:27 September 14, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- After lifting war-torn Iraq to the improbable title at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in 2007, their captain and all-time great Younis Mahmoud earned a nomination for the Ballon d'Or, the prestigious annual award given to the game's top player.

Mahmoud, who led the Asian Cup in scoring and was named the tournament MVP, became the first Asian player to earn a vote for the Ballon d'Or and finished 29th. It may have been one small step for Mahmoud but an important leap for Asian football.

Former Iraq captain Younis Mahmoud poses with the 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy after being named an ambassador for the tournament in Qatar, in this photo provided by Qatar's World Cup organizing committee on Sept. 13, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

More than a decade later, South Korea captain Son Heung-min has emerged as the best player in Asia. He finished 22nd in the Ballon d'Or voting in 2019, breaking Mahmoud's record for the best ranking by an Asian player. On the strength of his Golden Boot-winning performance for Tottenham Hotspur in the 2021-2022 season, Son has earned his second Ballon d'Or nomination this year.

Mahmoud, now retired and serving as an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, believes Son has secured his place among the world's greatest players.

In this EPA file photo from April 1, 2022, Younis Mahmoud (C), vice president of the Iraq Football Association, arrives at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha for the main draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (Yonhap)

"He is one of the best players in the world today. Especially in the last five years, he has presented excellent and extraordinary performances being in the Premier League and as part of the Korean team," Mahmoud said through an interpreter during an online interview with Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday. "He ranks among the top along with Mohamed Salah, (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi. It indicates that there's a great development in football in Asia. Today, the Asians are able to compete with the best players in the world. Son is a very important player."

So far this season, Son has not been able to recapture his magic from his Golden Boot campaign. He has yet to score in six matches in the Premier League and two matches in the UEFA Champions League.

In this AFP file photo from Sept. 3, 2022, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur applauds fans following his club's 2-1 victory over Fulham FC in the clubs' Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Yonhap)

But Mahmoud, who earned 148 caps for Iraq and spent his club career in four countries, believes what Son is going through "is very natural and normal" because every football player experiences slumps at some point.

"This does not mean that the player should not persevere in order to bounce back. And this does not mean Son is not one of the best players in the world," Mahmoud said. "He's actually an amazing influencer in football. I am very sure that he will be presenting the highest performances in the World Cup, especially since that the World Cup is taking place in the Asian continent and we will be having fans from Korea, from Asia and from all over the world. All of their eyes will be directed toward players like Son, who is up there at the level of Messi and Ronaldo."

Former Iraq captain Younis Mahmoud poses in a T-shirt displaying his appointment as an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, in this photo provided by Qatar's World Cup organizing committee on Sept. 13, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Mahmoud reflected fondly on his own experience as a Ballon d'Or nominee, saying he felt proud to represent his country.

"Winning the Asian Cup in 2007 under exceptional circumstances was quite a feat for the Iraqi team, because we all know that the situation Iraq was going through and still is going through for more than 40 years (with political problems)," Mahmoud said. "All of that affected the spirit of the team. We were able to overcome all the challenges and obstacles. Being nominated for Ballon d'Or that year was very important to me. It was important that I was able to represent Iraq and rank 29th in the world."

In this EPA file photo from July 29, 2007, Iraq captain Younis Mahmoud raises the championship trophy after Iraq's 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the final of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. (Yonhap)

En route to the Asian Cup title, Iraq defeated South Korea on penalties in the semifinals. That victory came on July 25, less than a month after South Korea had blanked Iraq 3-0 in a friendly match on Jeju Island.

Mahmoud recalled that there were "high tensions" within his team before the Asian Cup semifinals, knowing that they were playing a country that had beaten them just weeks ago.

"It was a great challenge. It was an extraordinary game," Mahmoud said. "When we won that game, we were sure that we'd be winning the Asian Cup. All the matches against Korea were hard matches."

Mahmoud is now representing Iraq as an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be the first edition to be staged in the Arab world.

In this EPA file photo from Jan. 30, 2015, Younis Mahmoud of Iraq (in green) jumps over Majed Hassan of the United Arab Emirates during the teams' third place match at the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup at Hunter Stadium in Newcastle, Australia. (Yonhap)

"All the facilities of the World Cup 2022 are of international standards and are of extremely high quality and sophistication," he said. "They provide all the means for the success of the teams and their preparation for the matches."

Mahmoud also marveled at Education City Stadium, where South Korea will play all of their Group H matches against Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana, saying it's "one of a kind stadium with top-notch facilities."

"We have great aspirations for the Korean team, especially it is representing the Asian continent in the World Cup," he said. "I am quite sure that Korea will be performing extremely well during the World Cup. Hopefully, all the Arab countries will be supporting Korean team because Korea is part of Asia represented in the World Cup."

In this EPA file photo from May 31, 2009, Younis Mahmoud of Iraq (R) battles Mohamed Abdulrab of Qatar for the ball during the teams' friendly match at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#football #FIFA World Cup #Son Heung-min
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!