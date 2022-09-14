(Yonhap Interview) Iraq football legend hails Son Heung-min as 'one of the best,' predicts strong World Cup showing

"This does not mean that the player should not persevere in order to bounce back. And this does not mean Son is not one of the best players in the world," Mahmoud said. "He's actually an amazing influencer in football. I am very sure that he will be presenting the highest performances in the World Cup, especially since that the World Cup is taking place in the Asian continent and we will be having fans from Korea, from Asia and from all over the world. All of their eyes will be directed toward players like Son, who is up there at the level of Messi and Ronaldo."

