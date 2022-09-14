Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) suggested Wednesday that the rival parties adopt a joint resolution against North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's pledge to keep the country's nuclear weapons.
"I urge the ruling party and the main opposition to react in a bipartisan manner amid an unprecedented security crisis," Emergency Committee Chairman Chung Jin-suk told a party meeting. "It has become clear that Kim Jong-un's 2018 promise to former President Moon Jae-in to give up nuclear weapons was a blatant lie."
The proposal came five days after the North Korean leader made clear that Pyongyang is determined not to give up its nuclear weapons and has no intention of resuming talks for denuclearization.
The country passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state and enshrining a right to use preemptive nuclear strikes for self-protection, a move Kim called "irreversible."
While Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition, expressed regret over the development in a Facebook post, his party has not issued an official statement.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(2nd LD) DP to propose bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
-
N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
-
(2nd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
(3rd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
Police transfer opposition leader Lee's alleged third-party bribery case to prosecution