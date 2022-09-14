Hyundai Glovis wins 2.2 tln-won vehicle delivery deal
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., the logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has received a record 2.2 trillion-won (US$1.6 billion) vehicle delivery deal from a global carmaker.
Under the deal, Hyundai Glovis will deliver the unidentified carmaker's vehicles to Europe, the United States and Asia for three years from 2023, the company said in a statement.
In 2020, the company signed a five-year vehicle delivery deal with Volkswagen Group and has strengthened its status in the vehicle shipping market.
Hyundai Glovis used to earn most of its sales from its affiliates Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp.
But it raised the ratio of sales from other carmakers, domestic and foreign, to 61 percent in 2021 from 55 percent a year earlier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(2nd LD) DP to propose bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
-
(2nd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
(3rd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
Police transfer opposition leader Lee's alleged third-party bribery case to prosecution