Shipyard KSOE bags 331.8 bln-won order for 2 vehicle carriers
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), a major South Korean shipyard, said Wednesday it has clinched a 331.8 billion-won (US$239 million) order to build two vehicle carriers for a Middle East-based shipper.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the pure car & truck carriers powered by liquefied natural gas at its shipyard in Yeongam on the southwest coast, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.
The vehicle carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping firm in stages by the second half of 2025, KSOE said.
KSOE has bagged $19.97 billion worth of orders to build 168 ships so far this year, or 114.5 percent of its yearly order target of $17.44 billion.
KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.
