Yoon says S. Korea's survival depends on chip industry
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that South Korea's survival depends on the semiconductor industry.
Yoon made the remark during a luncheon with members of a special People Power Party committee on strengthening the chip industry's competitiveness.
"Semiconductors are known as the rice of industries and they are the most important area in the fourth industrial revolution," he said. "In a way, we can say our survival depends on it."
The ruling party panel is led by Rep. Yang Hyang-ja and composed of other lawmakers as well as experts and professors of relevant fields from Seoul National University and other universities.
"As president, I always have to prepare food for the people for the future, which I don't think is a long-term task but a current task that needs to be handled in real time," Yoon said. "I feel reassured by your presence and ask that you establish the right directions."
Yoon also promised to work to nurture the right workforce and actively invest in the chip industry.
The semiconductor industry has been a special focus of the president since his inauguration in May.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(3rd LD) DP proposes bill mandating independent counsel probe of first lady
-
N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
-
(3rd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases bounce back to over 50,000; KDCA warns 'twindemic' risks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns N. Korea's nuclear use would lead to regime's 'self-destruction'