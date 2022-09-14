Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
All News 14:18 September 14, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) on Wednesday slapped a combined fine of 100 billion won (US$71.9 million) on Google and Meta for collecting personal information without users' consent and using it for personalized online advertising and other purposes, officials said.
In a general meeting, the commission approved the fines of 69.2 billion won for Google and 30.8 billion won for Meta, respectively. The fines mark the highest amount ever imposed for violations of the personal information protection law.
