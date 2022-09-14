Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection

All News 14:18 September 14, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) on Wednesday slapped a combined fine of 100 billion won (US$71.9 million) on Google and Meta for collecting personal information without users' consent and using it for personalized online advertising and other purposes, officials said.

In a general meeting, the commission approved the fines of 69.2 billion won for Google and 30.8 billion won for Meta, respectively. The fines mark the highest amount ever imposed for violations of the personal information protection law.

This photo provided by the Personal Information Protection Commission shows the commissions' general meeting held in Seoul on Sept. 14, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#personal information protection
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!