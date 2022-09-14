Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 1,015 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:54 September 14, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,015 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 272,352, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 737 from the Army, 125 from the Air Force, 57 from units under the direct control of the ministry and 52 from the Navy.

There were also 32 cases from the Marine Corps, six from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and six from the ministry.

Currently, 3,224 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

