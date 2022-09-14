Yoon's meeting with China's top legislator being arranged for Friday
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's meeting with China's top legislator Li Zhanshu is being arranged for later this week, although the details have yet to be fixed, according to the presidential office Wednesday.
Li, China's third-ranked official and chief of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will lead a large government delegation to Seoul on Thursday at the invitation of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.
His three-day visit will include talks with Kim on Friday on strengthening cooperation between the two countries' parliaments, as Seoul and Beijing mark 30 years since establishing diplomatic ties this year.
"We are in talks to meet on the 16th," a presidential official told reporters. "We'll announce the exact time and other details later."
Yoon and Li have been expected to discuss the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting South Korea.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
-
N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
-
(3rd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns N. Korea's nuclear use would lead to regime's 'self-destruction'