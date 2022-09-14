KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 43,050 DN 1,350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,250 DN 650
SK hynix 93,000 DN 1,800
Youngpoong 682,000 UP 7,000
SamsungF&MIns 192,500 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,750 DN 500
Kogas 37,700 DN 750
HANKOOK & COMPANY 14,000 DN 250
KIA CORP. 80,300 DN 1,000
Daesang 21,950 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 30,200 DN 1,050
TaihanElecWire 1,675 DN 30
SKNetworks 4,310 DN 40
ORION Holdings 14,400 DN 150
KCC 282,000 DN 9,500
SKBP 69,700 DN 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,960 DN 105
SAMSUNG SDS 123,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,600 DN 500
LIG Nex1 96,600 UP 800
Fila Holdings 30,700 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,450 DN 800
AMOREPACIFIC 119,500 DN 2,000
GS 45,650 DN 400
FOOSUNG 15,550 DN 600
SK Innovation 189,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,385 DN 80
CJ CheilJedang 389,500 DN 6,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,000 DN 550
HITEJINRO 28,550 DN 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,700 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 35,400 DN 600
Meritz Insurance 35,150 DN 900
DL 66,800 DN 1,700
DOOSAN 71,300 DN 2,200
Yuhan 55,600 DN 500
SLCORP 39,600 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 112,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE 39,900 DN 700
(MORE)
