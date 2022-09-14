KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongwonInd 227,500 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 18,300 DN 250
LotteChilsung 161,500 DN 2,500
HyundaiMtr 198,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 33,550 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,410 DN 100
POSCO Holdings 239,500 DN 8,500
DB INSURANCE 58,700 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 56,800 DN 1,300
Hyosung 74,500 DN 900
NHIS 9,840 0
LS 63,100 DN 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125000 DN2500
GC Corp 153,500 UP 500
Daewoong 23,850 DN 550
Hanwha 29,200 DN 300
DB HiTek 42,900 DN 1,200
CJ 75,100 DN 1,200
LX INT 47,200 UP 1,250
DongkukStlMill 14,500 DN 250
TaekwangInd 800,000 DN 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,740 DN 60
KAL 26,000 DN 400
LG Corp. 80,700 DN 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 185,500 UP 6,000
Boryung 10,550 UP 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,800 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,150 DN 1,450
Shinsegae 238,500 DN 4,000
Nongshim 287,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 51,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 27,650 DN 1,450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 614,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 116,000 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,590 DN 120
SKC 110,000 DN 5,500
GS Retail 27,500 UP 1,150
Ottogi 465,500 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 4,595 DN 120
HtlShilla 71,600 DN 1,400
