KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 43,800 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 139,500 DN 4,500
Hanssem 51,400 DN 400
F&F 147,500 DN 3,500
KSOE 86,400 DN 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,800 UP 400
MS IND 24,400 UP 300
OCI 104,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 53,800 DN 200
KorZinc 624,000 UP 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,590 DN 90
HyundaiMipoDock 101,500 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 33,850 DN 1,500
S-Oil 95,000 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 348,000 DN 16,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,500 DN 3,000
HMM 20,750 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 75,900 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 127,500 DN 2,000
Mobis 214,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 78,500 UP 900
S-1 56,200 DN 1,500
ZINUS 40,200 DN 400
Hanchem 210,000 DN 7,500
DWS 51,500 DN 1,400
KEPCO 19,450 DN 500
SamsungSecu 33,450 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 10,550 DN 50
SKTelecom 51,000 DN 800
HyundaiElev 26,900 DN 800
Hanon Systems 10,900 DN 50
SK 224,500 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 24,700 DN 350
Handsome 26,900 DN 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,600 DN 1,900
Asiana Airlines 14,300 DN 300
COWAY 56,700 DN 2,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,800 DN 4,200
IBK 9,650 DN 60
DONGSUH 22,300 DN 550
