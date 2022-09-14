KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 22,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 DN 2,500
PanOcean 5,410 UP 230
SAMSUNG CARD 31,350 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,200 DN 550
KT 36,400 DN 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27100 DN950
LOTTE TOUR 11,350 DN 250
LG Uplus 11,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,900 DN 1,000
KT&G 83,600 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 17,500 DN 400
Doosanfc 33,650 DN 1,450
LG Display 15,200 DN 600
Kangwonland 25,400 DN 600
NAVER 230,000 DN 8,500
Kakao 68,100 DN 1,900
NCsoft 372,500 DN 10,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 60,200 DN 100
COSMAX 60,400 DN 1,400
KIWOOM 84,600 DN 1,300
DSME 18,950 UP 150
HDSINFRA 5,390 DN 90
DWEC 4,900 DN 110
KEPCO KPS 37,050 DN 1,050
LG H&H 672,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 663,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 64,600 DN 2,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,550 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,450 0
LGELECTRONICS 94,000 DN 3,900
Celltrion 180,000 DN 6,500
TKG Huchems 21,950 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 174,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 DN 1,000
KIH 55,000 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 32,450 DN 50
Meritz Financial 25,250 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 49,800 DN 150
BNK Financial Group 6,590 DN 140
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
(3rd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns N. Korea's nuclear use would lead to regime's 'self-destruction'