KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
emart 93,600 DN 4,100
HanmiPharm 291,500 DN 13,500
Hansae 15,150 DN 500
HANJINKAL 40,300 DN 1,200
PIAM 35,650 DN 950
CHONGKUNDANG 84,500 DN 100
CSWIND 61,800 DN 900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY401 50 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 38,300 DN 900
KOLON IND 52,200 DN 1,800
Youngone Corp 46,600 DN 200
POONGSAN 27,750 DN 700
GKL 16,000 DN 200
DoubleUGames 44,050 DN 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 828,000 DN 13,000
HD HYUNDAI 58,800 DN 2,100
Doosan Bobcat 32,350 DN 1,450
KRAFTON 238,500 DN 8,000
ORION 98,400 DN 400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 39,200 UP 800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,750 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,850 DN 250
BGF Retail 159,000 UP 3,500
Netmarble 61,700 DN 800
SKCHEM 105,000 0
HDC-OP 12,000 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 303,500 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,500 DN 11,500
HANILCMT 14,600 DN 100
MANDO 52,800 DN 500
SKBS 107,000 DN 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,550 DN 250
KakaoBank 26,250 DN 550
HYBE 158,500 DN 3,500
SK ie technology 79,500 DN 1,800
LG Energy Solution 498,500 UP 1,500
DL E&C 41,100 DN 1,850
kakaopay 61,900 DN 1,600
K Car 18,300 DN 600
SKSQUARE 42,650 DN 750
