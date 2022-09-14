Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dragonfly GF to raise 34.1 bln won via stock offering

All News 15:47 September 14, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Dragonfly GF Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 34.1 billion won(US$24.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 29 million common shares at a price of 1,205 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#Dragonfly GF Co., Ltd.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!