Yoon moves to appoint prosecutor general, chief of antitrust regulator
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol asked the National Assembly again on Wednesday to send confirmation hearing reports for the prosecutor general and antitrust regulator chief nominees, signaling his intent to appoint them before he leaves for Britain this weekend.
Yoon's request came as the main opposition Democratic Party has refused to adopt hearing reports for prosecutor general nominee Lee One-seok and nominee for Fair Trade Commission chief Han Ki-jeong even though the legal deadline has passed, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
"This is the 10th time since the start of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration that a report has not been adopted following a confirmation hearing due to the opposition of the Democratic Party," Lee said during a press briefing.
"There is concern that refusing to adopt the report even past the legal deadline could be seen as senseless delaying of state affairs," he added. "Criticizing delayed appointments while not cooperating at all in the government's appointments could be seen as the Democratic Party's self-criticism."
Lee urged the National Assembly once again to swiftly adopt the reports.
The initial deadline was Tuesday, and Yoon asked that the reports be sent by Thursday.
"If the Democratic Party refuses to cooperate until the end, there's a high possibility President Yoon will appoint the two nominees before he departs for his overseas trip on Sunday," a senior presidential official said, referring to Yoon's upcoming trip to London, New York and Canada.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
POSCO halts furnaces in Pohang due to Hinnamnor damage
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
Yoon to meet with U.S. Vice President Harris in Seoul on Sept. 29
-
N. Korea continuing to run uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon site: IAEA
-
N. Korea calls for strengthened cooperation among developing countries
-
(3rd LD) 'Squid Game' wins best drama series actor, director at Emmys
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea warns N. Korea's nuclear use would lead to regime's 'self-destruction'