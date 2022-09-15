Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 September 15, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Google, Meta fined record 100 bln won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Won plunges, stocks seesaw amid expectation of U.S. 'ultra step' (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. prices hit financial markets hard; exchange rate falls even past 1,390 won (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. ultra shock leads to 'black Wednesday' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Financial markets sway again at U.S. inflation shock (Segye Times)
-- Exchange rate leaps at horror of U.S. ultra step (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. inflation shock hits again; won's value nears 1,400 against dollar (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Yellow envelope act' only needs response from National Assembly (Hankyoreh)
-- Politics lost in Yeouido as everything goes to court (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Won's value falls below 1,390 amid horror of U.S. ultra step (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't seeks accountability from private business for 'typhoon damage' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Google and Meta hit with huge fines for data misuse (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean won at weakest level since 2008 financial crisis (Korea Herald)
-- Korean won, stocks slump following Wall Street plunge (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!