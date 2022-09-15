Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- Google, Meta fined record 100 bln won (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Won plunges, stocks seesaw amid expectation of U.S. 'ultra step' (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. prices hit financial markets hard; exchange rate falls even past 1,390 won (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. ultra shock leads to 'black Wednesday' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Financial markets sway again at U.S. inflation shock (Segye Times)
-- Exchange rate leaps at horror of U.S. ultra step (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. inflation shock hits again; won's value nears 1,400 against dollar (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Yellow envelope act' only needs response from National Assembly (Hankyoreh)
-- Politics lost in Yeouido as everything goes to court (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Won's value falls below 1,390 amid horror of U.S. ultra step (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't seeks accountability from private business for 'typhoon damage' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Google and Meta hit with huge fines for data misuse (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean won at weakest level since 2008 financial crisis (Korea Herald)
-- Korean won, stocks slump following Wall Street plunge (Korea Times)
(END)
