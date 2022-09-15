(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 15)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is said to have been appalled by the leak in tax spending on solar panels under the previous Moon Jae-in administration. A sample investigation by the Office of Government Policy Coordination under the prime minister on 12 locations that administered 2.1 trillion won ($1.5 billion) out of the 12 trillion won worth electricity industry infrastructure funding projects pursued by 226 local governments over the past five years discovered misappropriation of 261.6 billion won.