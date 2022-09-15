Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 15, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Cloudy 10

Incheon 29/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/20 Sunny 10

Cheongju 31/21 Sunny 20

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/18 Sunny 0

Gangneung 25/20 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 10

Gwangju 31/23 Cloudy 20

Jeju 29/25 Rain 60

Daegu 27/21 Sunny 20

Busan 28/23 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!