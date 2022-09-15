5 companies to recall over 70,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Honda Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall more than 70,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The five firms -- including Volvo Korea, Polestar Automotive Korea and Jaguar Land Rover Korea -- are recalling a total of 70,978 units of 33 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty transmission system in Mercedes-Benz's Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4MATIC+ model, a faulty turn signal in Jaguar Land Rover's F-PACE D200 SUV and software problems in the GL1800 two wheeler imported by Honda Korea, the statement said.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
