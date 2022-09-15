Seoul shares open marginally higher after U.S. inflation rout
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened marginally higher Thursday, after the previous day's steep fall on fears over more rounds of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve following the strong U.S. inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.51 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,412.93 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Wall Street managed to end higher Wednesday (local time) after wavering between gains and losses, as investors chose to take a pause following the market jolt over the stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer price index for August.
The inflation data dented hopes that the Fed may scale back its aggressive monetary tightening and possibly ease up on the future rate hikes after next week's rate-setting meeting.
Analysts believe the Fed will go with a .75 percentage-point increase this month, with some betting on a full percentage-point hike.
In Seoul, shares traded mixed. Top-cap Samsung Electronics fell about 0.2 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained over 1 percent.
Steel giant POSCO Holdings dipped more than 3 percent. Battery makers gathered ground, with LG Energy Solution rising 0.2 percent and Samsung SDI advancing 1.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,394.20 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 3.3 won from Wednesday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(LEAD) Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
-
NCT Dream thrilled to hold 1st-ever concert at Seoul's Olympic Stadium
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Conservative, anti-Japanese groups clash overnight at rally near symbolic peace statue
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader vows to keep nukes; new law authorizes 'automatic nuclear strike'
-
(LEAD) Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
-
(LEAD) Yoon to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19
-
Arrest warrants issued for Terraform founder Do Kwon and 5 others
-
(2nd LD) Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's COVID-19 cases jump to over 90,000 after holiday
-
(2nd LD) Won hits over 13-yr low following disappointing U.S. inflation data, rate hike woes
-
Google, Meta together fined record 100 bln won for unauthorized personal data collection